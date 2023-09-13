Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show

After a look at the papers we chat the the President of Finn Harps FC ahead of a major fundraising campaign that will progress the development of the Donegal Community Stadium. Caller Sinead says there should be designated areas for people to run their dogs and a parent involved with Donegal parent has no doubt the complicated recruitment process is responsible for 36 vacancies within the Donegal Childrens Disability Network teams:

After listener’s comments we have of a bumper year at Ireland West Airport, a listener seeks help with a stolen caravan and another listener discusses her daughters crippling fear of dogs. Finally news on how apple has finally relented and will ship their new phones with a USB C charging port:

Wellness Wednesday focuses on Karen’s battle with M.E. – Paddy Cullivan discusses his latest show in the Balor this Thursday and Ciaran O’Donnell joins Greg with the latest business news and the preview the Business Matters pod: