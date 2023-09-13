Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

After a look at the papers we chat the the President of Finn Harps FC ahead of a major fundraising campaign that will progress the development of the Donegal Community Stadium. Caller Sinead says there should be designated areas for people to run their dogs and a parent involved with Donegal parent has no doubt the complicated recruitment process is responsible for 36 vacancies within the Donegal Childrens Disability Network teams:

After listener’s comments we have of a bumper year at Ireland West Airport, a listener seeks help with a stolen caravan and another listener discusses her daughters crippling fear of dogs. Finally news on how apple has finally relented and will ship their new phones with a USB C charging port:

Wellness Wednesday focuses on Karen’s battle with M.E. – Paddy Cullivan discusses his latest show in the Balor this Thursday and Ciaran O’Donnell joins Greg with the latest business news and the preview the Business Matters pod:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

dungloe TF works
News, Audio, Top Stories

First traffic lights to be located in the Glenties MD are being located in Dungloe

13 September 2023
River Finn
News, Top Stories

Major fish kill in East Donegal

13 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 September 2023
Derry Halloween Pic
News, Top Stories

Drone display announced for Derry’s Halloween celebrations

13 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

dungloe TF works
News, Audio, Top Stories

First traffic lights to be located in the Glenties MD are being located in Dungloe

13 September 2023
River Finn
News, Top Stories

Major fish kill in East Donegal

13 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 September 2023
Derry Halloween Pic
News, Top Stories

Drone display announced for Derry’s Halloween celebrations

13 September 2023
GRA Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

GRA votes no confidence in Garda Commissioner by a huge majority

13 September 2023
Harps stadium 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Finn Harps must raise more money to complete new stadium

13 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube