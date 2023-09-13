Progress on Greencastle Breakwater is hailed, but six Donegal pier projects are stalled

The work done on the breakwater in Greencastle in recent months has been praised by Donegal County Council’s Fisheries Committee, with members told the project is coming in on time and within budget.

Cliodhna Campbell, a senior engineer with the council’s Piers and Harbours Office told members that 90% of what’s been done is underwater, and will never be seen.

At a cost of €17 million, the Greencastle Breakwater is the largest of 28 projects being progressed under the Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme, with work set to be completed in the coming weeks.

Ms Campbell said there are 28 projects in total, 10 of which have already been completed, with work continuing on 12 others ahead of the closing date for the scheme in November.

However, six projects, including the Rathmullan Pier refurbishment and the Bunbeg Pontoon development have not proceeded because of delays in securing foreshore licences and leases. Even if they came through now, the meeting was told a three month review period must be completed before they can be activated.

Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue, who attended the online meeting, pledged he would do what to expedite the process, and ensure money is available for the projects next year.