Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Progress on Greencastle Breakwater is hailed, but six Donegal pier projects are stalled

The work done on the breakwater in Greencastle in recent months has been praised by Donegal County Council’s Fisheries Committee, with members told the project is coming in on time and within budget.

Cliodhna Campbell, a senior engineer with the council’s Piers and Harbours Office told members that 90% of what’s been done is underwater, and will never be seen.

At a cost of €17 million, the Greencastle Breakwater is the largest of 28 projects being progressed under the Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme, with work set to be completed in the coming weeks.

Ms Campbell said there are 28 projects in total, 10 of which have already been completed, with work continuing on 12 others ahead of the closing date for the scheme in November.

However, six projects, including the Rathmullan Pier refurbishment and the Bunbeg Pontoon development have not proceeded because of delays in securing foreshore licences and leases. Even if they came through now, the meeting was told a three month review period must be completed before they can be activated.

Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue, who attended the online meeting, pledged he would do what to expedite the process, and ensure money is available for the projects next year.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Relay Handover
News, Audio, Top Stories

Relay for Life raised over €137,500 in 2023

13 September 2023
hse logo
News, Top Stories

36 vacant positions in Donegal’s three Children’s Disability Network Teams

13 September 2023
lifford common
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lifford Common ‘vital’ for area’s future development – Crawford

13 September 2023
Invest NI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry to benefit from announcement of 1,000 jobs

13 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Relay Handover
News, Audio, Top Stories

Relay for Life raised over €137,500 in 2023

13 September 2023
hse logo
News, Top Stories

36 vacant positions in Donegal’s three Children’s Disability Network Teams

13 September 2023
lifford common
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lifford Common ‘vital’ for area’s future development – Crawford

13 September 2023
Invest NI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry to benefit from announcement of 1,000 jobs

13 September 2023
revenue
News, Top Stories

Two Donegal settlements in latest list published by Revenue

13 September 2023
Greencastle Breakwater
News, Top Stories

Progress on Greencastle Breakwater is hailed, but six Donegal pier projects are stalled

13 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube