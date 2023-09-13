Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two Donegal settlements in latest list published by Revenue

Revenue has published details of 14 tax settlement cases totalling €3.7 million. Two of the settlements were reached in Donegal, totalling just under €378,000.

The first involved a total payment of just over €210,000 in respect of non declaration of Capital Gains Tax by Crossroads Killygordon based company director, farmer and landlord Denis Roper.

The second involved a payment of almost €178,000 in respect of under declaration of Corporation Tax by Bomac North West Ltd of Neil T Blaney Road in Letterkenny, which is now in liquidation.

