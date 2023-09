The Social Protection Minister says auto-enrolment pensions should be in place by the middle of next year.

Heather Humphreys plans to bring forward legislation in this upcoming Dáil term to give effect to the plans.

They will see some 750-thousand people currently without a pension automatically entered into one which both the employer and the State must pay into.

But Minister Humphreys says people will have to pick between current tax benefits and the new system: