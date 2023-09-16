Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Big Beach Clean taking place in Donegal this weekend

 

14 groups and 200 volunteers are set to join the Big Beach Clean this weekend in County Donegal, helping to remove marine litter.

The Clean Coasts initiative is part of the International Coastal Cleanup organised by the Ocean Conservancy, and happens in several countries at the end of the bathing season.

Alena Kunkel is Clean Coasts Officer for Donegal.

She says people who take part in the beach clean ups are also taking part in a very important citizen science project, because all the litter is recorded, and the trends which are noted inform future environmental campaigns………..

Top Stories

Blue Green Algae
News, Audio, Top Stories

Northern Ireland Water says Lough Neagh poses no risk to supplies in spite of toxic algae

16 September 2023
Road-Closed-Diversion
News, Top Stories

Traffic diversions in Castlederg town centre tonight

16 September 2023
budget
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach confirms cost of living supports will be smaller this year

16 September 2023
Image credit - Joe McHugh TD, Facebook
News, Audio, Top Stories

Auto-enrolment pensions to be in place by middle of next year

16 September 2023
