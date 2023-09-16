Big Beach Clean taking place in Donegal this weekend

14 groups and 200 volunteers are set to join the Big Beach Clean this weekend in County Donegal, helping to remove marine litter.

The Clean Coasts initiative is part of the International Coastal Cleanup organised by the Ocean Conservancy, and happens in several countries at the end of the bathing season.

Alena Kunkel is Clean Coasts Officer for Donegal.

She says people who take part in the beach clean ups are also taking part in a very important citizen science project, because all the litter is recorded, and the trends which are noted inform future environmental campaigns………..