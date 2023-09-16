Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Outpatient waiting list at LUH falls, but inpatient and daycare lists are higher

Figures published last evening by the National Treatment Purchase Fund show a 2% decrease in the number of people awaiting outpatient appointments at Letterkenny University Hospital at the end of last month, compared to the figure at the end of July.

However, there was an 11% increase in the number of people awaiting inpatient and daycase procedures.

At the end of August, there were 15,304 people awaiting outpatient appointments at LUH, 1,852 of them Children.

Of the adults, 1,461 were waiting between a year and 18 months, while 2,574 were waiting for longer than 18 months.

2,179 were awaiting orthopedic appointments, 1,773 respiratory appointments, while 1,552 were awaiting appointments in cardiology.

These figures don’t include endoscopies, for which 4,440 people were waiting.

In the area of inpatient and daycase surgery, 2,366 were on the waiting lists, 61 of them children.

Of the adults, 199 were waiting between 12 and 18 months, while 283 were waiting for more than 18 months.

