Patrick and Stephen O’Brien win Bushwacker Rally

Tyrone’s Patrick O’Brien, above, (Omagh) and Stephen O’Brien (Carrickmore) won the Bushwacker Rally in their Skoda Fabia R5.

After eight special stages they had just 3.6 seconds to spare over Cathan McCourt (Dromore) and Liam Moynihan (Cork) in a Ford Fiesta.

Donegal Town’s Paddy McCrudden was co-driver for Jason Mitchell who was third in a VW Polo GTI R5, a further 24.8 seconds adrift.

The event was headquartered in Omagh and featured two stages on Friday evening and six stages on Saturday.

