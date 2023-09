Police in the north are appealing for information following reports of a shooting at a residential premises in the Gullion View area of Meigh early this morning.

Detectives say a man in his 50s was shot in the stomach during the incident, which happened shortly before 2am.

He was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The PSNI say a woman in her 20s, and man and woman in their 30s who were inside the property, were shaken but un-injured.