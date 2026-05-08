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Senator to raise case of Donegal boy awaiting drug approval

The case of Aaron Langan will be raised in the Seanad next week.

The nine-year-old from Laghey, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, is currently awaiting HSE approval for a treatment called Givinostat, which could benefit his quality of life, but there has been a delay in administrative speed, despite the medication receiving EU approval.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District Martin Harley said that Senator Manus Boyle will be bringing attention to the issue:

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