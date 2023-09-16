Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Traffic diversions in Castlederg town centre tonight

The public is advised of a parade in Castlederg town centre today.

Traffic diversions will be in place from approximately 8pm until 11pm.

The PSNI ask that you adhere to the diversions in place and leave plenty of time for your journey.

Blue Green Algae
Audio, News, Top Stories

Northern Ireland Water says Lough Neagh poses no risk to supplies in spite of toxic algae

16 September 2023
Road-Closed-Diversion
News, Top Stories

Traffic diversions in Castlederg town centre tonight

16 September 2023
budget
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach confirms cost of living supports will be smaller this year

16 September 2023
Image credit - Joe McHugh TD, Facebook
News, Audio, Top Stories

Auto-enrolment pensions to be in place by middle of next year

16 September 2023
