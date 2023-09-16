Traffic diversions in Castlederg town centre tonight

The public is advised of a parade in Castlederg town centre today.
Traffic diversions will be in place from approximately 8pm until 11pm.
The PSNI ask that you adhere to the diversions in place and leave plenty of time for your journey.
