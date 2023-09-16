Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tyrone Masters win All Ireland Masters title

Tyrone Masters have claimed the Dr.Mick Loftus Cup after they beat Kerry in the decider on Saturday afternoon.

0-12 to 0-06 was how it finished in favour of the Red Hands.

At half time Tyrone had led by a point, 0-04 to 0-03.

