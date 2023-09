It was another busy weekend for Donegal athletes.

On Sunday, Sean McGinley claimed victory in the Donegal 5k in a time of 15 minutes and 19 seconds.

Teresa Doherty of Finn Valley AC was the first woman home in a time of 16 minutes and 49 seconds.

Meanwhile, Letterkenny AC’s Ann Marie McGlynn won the Mash Direct Belfast Half Marathon in a time of 1 hour 14 minutes and 53 seconds.

Patsy McGonagle has the recap of this weekend action…