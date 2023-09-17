Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Inishowen Football League Results 17/09/2023

Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Clonmany S 2 Carn FC 3
Illies Celtic 1 Cockhill Celtic 3
Greencastle FC 6 Aileach FC 0
Glengad United 4 Moville Celtic 3

Strand Hotel First Division
Culdaff FC 1 Greencastle Youths 2
Cockhill Youths 1 Redcastle United 5
Carn Res 4 Clonmany Res 1
Aileach Res 3 QPS 4
Buncrana Res 2 Dunree United 0

Inishowen Eng Division Two
Moville Res 0 Rashenny RES 8
Sea Rovers 2 Gleneely Colts 3
Aileach Youth 2 QPS Youth 0
Carrowmena FC 3 Illies Res 2
Cockhill COLTS 5 Cockhill RES 0
Rashenny ROVERS 1 Culdaff Res 4

Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister encourages students to take advantage of €500 support grant

17 September 2023
hospital1
News, Audio, Top Stories

INMO calls for HSE to renew solutions in order to reduce over

17 September 2023
Red Cross
News, Audio, Top Stories

Urgent appeal for vital aid to help Libya flood survivors

17 September 2023
psni
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after crash in the North released on bail

17 September 2023
