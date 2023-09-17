Killybegs maintain Donegal Senior Football status

Killybegs maintained their Donegal Senior Football status after they beat St Naul’s in their relegation play off on Saturday evening.
0-13 to 1-05 was how it finished.
St Naul’s will now play the loser of Milford and St Michael’s.
