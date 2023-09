Rathmullan Celtic remain without a win in their first three games of the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division after a 2-1 defeat at home to Milford United.

Rathmullan took the lead in the first minute through Jay Cannon but failed to hold onto that lead as Milford fired in goals from Cathal McGettigan and Gary Merrit to leave with all three points

Rathmullan manager Eamonn Sheridan told Chris Ashmore his side didn’t do enough…