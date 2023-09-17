Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Termon and Glenfin to meet in the Donegal Senior Ladies Championship final

Termon and Glenfin will meet in the Donegal Senior Ladies Championship final.

Termon beat St Nauls 4-12 to 0-06 with Jodie McFadden, Shannon McLaughlin, Roisin McCafferty.

Meanwhile, Glenfin were 2-11 to 2-05 winners over St Eunan’s.

