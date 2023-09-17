Termon and Glenfin to meet in the Donegal Senior Ladies Championship final

Termon and Glenfin will meet in the Donegal Senior Ladies Championship final.
Termon beat St Nauls 4-12 to 0-06 with Jodie McFadden, Shannon McLaughlin, Roisin McCafferty.
Meanwhile, Glenfin were 2-11 to 2-05 winners over St Eunan’s.
