243 local signatures on National Youth Council open letter

The letter, which is part of a country-wide campaign, is calling on government to invest an additional €9.4 million in young people in Budget 2024, following growing demands on youth work organisations.
Daniel Meister is the Communications Manager for the NYCI.
He said the response from Donegal shows the concern on a local level:
Highland Radio reached out the five Donegal Deputies to which the letter was addressed.
Their responses and the letter in full can be read below:
OPEN LETTER:
Dear Deputies Doherty, Mac Lochlainn, McConalogue, McHugh, and Pringle,
We are constituents from Donegal, who are calling on you to support young people in Budget 2024 by investing €9.4 million in young people and youth work.
It is a hard time for young people. COVID-19 impacted their mental health and social connections, and now, the cost-of-living crisis means many are struggling financially.
Youth work organisations say that deprivation among young people they work with is on the rise, and the need for youth services is growing dramatically as young people and their communities feel the effects of the cost-of-living crisis.
Youth workers are often a lifeline for young people, particularly for those who have the least. The wide range of activities provided by youth organisations support young people in their personal and social development, positive mental health, physical wellbeing, job skills and much more.
The rising cost of living is also placing a huge strain on youth work organisations themselves. A recent survey by the National Youth Council of Ireland revealed that nearly 3 in 5 organisations struggle to deliver vital youth work services because of inflation.
The Government must provide the necessary resources for these organisations to meet the growing needs of young people in Dublin, and to provide an Ireland where young people can live, grow, and flourish.
That is why we are supporting the National Youth Council of Ireland in calling on the Government to invest an additional €9.4m in youth work services in Budget 2024, to provide more supports and activities for young people and meet the needs of our growing youth population. The NYCI and its members across the country believe this increase is needed to help ensure the sustainability of the sector, and deal with current challenges facing many services.
We request that you act on this call and use whatever avenues available to you to ensure that we see a Budget 2024 that invests in our young people.
Your constituents,
Responses:
Deputy Thomas Pringle, Independent
I am supportive of the NYCI’s call for additional funding. I will include it in my budget submission to government. It is an issue that has been raised with me by various youth organisations across the county in recent weeks. The impact that this funding could have in enhancing the great work these organisation do cannot be under estimated. Especially when our health and education systems fail young people so frequently in the area of mental health.
Deputy Joe McHugh, Fine Gael
Question submitted to the Minister for Children; Equality; Disability; Integration and Youth:
To ask the Minister for Children; Equality; Disability; Integration and Youth to consider the National Youth Council of Ireland’s proposal of an additional investment of €9.4 million in youth services in Budget 2024; to provide more supports and activities for our young people in Donegal and across the country to meet the needs of our growing youth population; to assist these organisations in supporting the personal and social development, positive mental health and physical wellbeing of our young people; and if he will make a statement on the matter.
REPLY
I have received the Pre-Budget Submission for Budget 2024 from the NYCI and its contents have been noted.
Budget 2024 is currently being considered by Government in the context of the annual estimates process. As this is ongoing, the Deputy will appreciate that it would not be appropriate for me to comment further at this stage.
My Department’s current funding allocation in youth is €72.948 million in 2023. Of this, €46.29m is allocated to the UBU Your Place Your Space scheme with €691,313 provided to UBU organisations in Donegal.
The UBU Your Place Your Space Scheme provides funding to youth organisations who support disadvantaged, vulnerable and marginalised young people, including young people who may face particular mental health challenges. The scheme focuses on achieving the following personal and social development outcomes for young people:
1. Communication skills
2. Confidence and agency
3. Planning and problem-solving
4. Relationships
5. Creativity and imagination
6. Resilience and determination
7. Emotional intelligence
There is strong evidence showing that approaches which focus on building social and emotional capabilities can have greater long-term impact than ones that focus on directly seeking to reduce the “symptoms” of poor outcomes for young people.
I am committed to supporting this important sector, which has enormous value to the many young people involved and from a broader social and economic viewpoint.