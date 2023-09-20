243 local signatures on National Youth Council open letter

The letter, which is part of a country-wide campaign, is calling on government to invest an additional €9.4 million in young people in Budget 2024, following growing demands on youth work organisations.

Daniel Meister is the Communications Manager for the NYCI.

He said the response from Donegal shows the concern on a local level:

Highland Radio reached out the five Donegal Deputies to which the letter was addressed.

Their responses and the letter in full can be read below:

OPEN LETTER:

Dear Deputies Doherty, Mac Lochlainn, McConalogue, McHugh, and Pringle,

We are constituents from Donegal, who are calling on you to support young people in Budget 2024 by investing €9.4 million in young people and youth work.

It is a hard time for young people. COVID-19 impacted their mental health and social connections, and now, the cost-of-living crisis means many are struggling financially.

Youth work organisations say that deprivation among young people they work with is on the rise, and the need for youth services is growing dramatically as young people and their communities feel the effects of the cost-of-living crisis.

Youth workers are often a lifeline for young people, particularly for those who have the least. The wide range of activities provided by youth organisations support young people in their personal and social development, positive mental health, physical wellbeing, job skills and much more.

The rising cost of living is also placing a huge strain on youth work organisations themselves. A recent survey by the National Youth Council of Ireland revealed that nearly 3 in 5 organisations struggle to deliver vital youth work services because of inflation.

The Government must provide the necessary resources for these organisations to meet the growing needs of young people in Dublin, and to provide an Ireland where young people can live, grow, and flourish.

That is why we are supporting the National Youth Council of Ireland in calling on the Government to invest an additional €9.4m in youth work services in Budget 2024, to provide more supports and activities for young people and meet the needs of our growing youth population. The NYCI and its members across the country believe this increase is needed to help ensure the sustainability of the sector, and deal with current challenges facing many services.

We request that you act on this call and use whatever avenues available to you to ensure that we see a Budget 2024 that invests in our young people.

Your constituents,

Rosie Harrison Gallagher

Donal Mac Giolla Bhríde

Nora Mc Kinney Gillen

Caroline Muldowney Coyle

Martin McDonagh Senior

Patricia Miller Sheerin

Debbie Byrne-Thompson

Geraldine O'Shaughnessy

John Mc Greevy Jnr

Adrian MacFhearraigh

Amanda Doherty Furey

Mary Campbell Ryan

Pádraig Mac Diarmada

Clara Maria Costa Torres

Marie O' Donoghue

Catherine Ní Dhuibhir

Rachel McGranaghan

Eilish Mc Phillips

Noel Mac Suibhne

Easkey Britton Phd

Guy Stephenson

Evanna Schorderet

Gerry O'Heoghain

Maighread Ní Ghrásta

Anna McLaughlin

James Mclaughlin

Kerry McLaughlin

Anne McCafferty

Sharon Mc Menamin

Ann Mc Gavigan

Suzanne Mc Closkey

Carie Lainchbury

Mary Fitzgerald

Maureen Cunningham

Bernadette O’Donnell

Katie O’Donnell

Rosaleen O’Donnell

Patricia O’Donnell

Anna Ní Bhroin

Eileen Muldowney

Eoghan Megannety

John Mcmenamin

James McCormack

Clare McCarroll

Myra McAuliffe

Anne Mc Elchar

Tàn Kacperski

Margaret Mary Griffiths

Angela Gillespie

Dee Gallagher

Eileen Gallagher

Elaine Gallagher

Jacinta Gallagher

Marie Gallagher

Marion Gallagher

Mary Gallagher

Moya Gallagher

Tara Gallagher

Ursula Gallagher

Barry Farragher

Bernie Comerford

Brig Clafferty

Patricia Caulfield

Angeline C. Driver

Nicole Ainsworth

Mary Shovelin

Kathleen Mcsharry

Michael McMullin

Kathleen McGinley

Carol McFadden

Marian McFadden

Mary Mc Grath

Louise Marshall

Rosemary Marshall

Anna Longwill

Maggie Lavender

Mark Lafferty

Odhran Lafferty

Pat Kavanagh

Andrew Johnston

Paddy Hannigan

Hugh Fletcher

Rita Fletcher

Andrena Faulkner

Kieran Donagher

Rosaleen Donagher

Seamas Costello

Edel Corcoran

Caroline Connolly

Michael Campbell

Brid Cafferty

Pauline Arbuckle

Niamh Vambeck

Maureen Travers

Angela Tourish

Marian Timoney

Caroline Sweeney

Eileen O’Regan

Fearghal O’Boyle

Colleen Nichols

Paddy Muldoon

Liam Moloney

Pat McNeely

Eileen McLoone

Susan Mcbride

Aileen Mc Hugh

Maggie Maclean

Katarzyna Kurzeja

Caroline Kepnang

Gillian Kennedy

Geraldine Kearney

Geraldine Hultman

Helena Hession

Pamela Hamlett

Kevin Griffin

Siobhán Göppert

Sinead Gibbons

Bernie Gibbins

Kieran Donohue

Marian Donnell

Donna Donegan

Clare Doherty

Fionnuala Doherty

Jacqueline Doherty

Mary Doherty

Tricia Doherty

Ann Marie Darmody

Una Collier

Anne Canavan

Deirdre Britton

Brid Breslin

Eileen Borland

Una Bhriain

Patricia Barnett

Marion Whelan

Geri Walker

Alan Walden

Laura Toland

Orla Taylor

Rebecca Strain

Marie Slevin

Sheila Shiels

Margaret Reddin

Martina Patton

Marie O Gara

Kathleen P Nelson

Martina Neller

Geraldine Murray

Anne Murphy

Caroline Murphy

Paul Murphy

Stewart Morris

Anne Mclean

Rosaleen McHugh

Michelle McDaid

Denise McCool

Winnie McCabe

Marion McAfee

Caroline Mc Gee

Margaret Martin

Pauline Madden

Caroline Mackey

Karen Kirwan

Jacqueline Herron

Gabrielle Harvey

Georina Harkin

Michael Harkin

Teresa Harkin

Shell Grogan

Ailbhe Farren

Una Farren

Rosemarie Downey

Candice Devine

Jane Deeney

Patricia Darcey

Breid Currid

Maureen Curran

Christina Crouch

Dympna Cronin

Alison Clarke

Catherine Clarke

Nuala Caslin

Bridget Browne

Thresea Browne

Pauline Bonner

Sorcha Bolger

Mary Barron

Johanna Walsh

Lorraine Tilly

Ellen Quinn

Kathleen Quinn

Peter Quinn

Patricia Mason

Berenice Maher

Claire Lynch

Lola Kelly

Margo Kelly

Mary Kelly

Michael Kelly

Grainne Hines

Joanna Given

Grace Gerry

Deirdre Friel

Claire Foody

Mary Flood

Rose Dunne

Nora Duffy

Seamus Duffy

Michael Doyle

Susan Craig

Mary Cooke

Anne Clear

Nigel Carey

Ann Byrne

Brendan Byrne

Laura Byrne

Catherine Burke

Deirdre Brown

Ann Boyle

Brid Boyle

Clare Boyle

Liam Boyle

Rosaleen Boyle

Darina Boyce

Sarah Boyce

Hollie Beard

Eirú Ward

Grace Reck

Peter Ogle

Cróna Kerr

Anne Hone

Rose Gill

Scarlet Fahy

Madeline East

Stephen Doak

Jackie Daly

Bongiwe Buso

Lisa Bond

Teresa Bell

Alia Rua

Brian Nee

Dearbhla Fox

Responses:

Deputy Thomas Pringle, Independent

I am supportive of the NYCI’s call for additional funding. I will include it in my budget submission to government. It is an issue that has been raised with me by various youth organisations across the county in recent weeks. The impact that this funding could have in enhancing the great work these organisation do cannot be under estimated. Especially when our health and education systems fail young people so frequently in the area of mental health.

Deputy Joe McHugh, Fine Gael

Question submitted to the Minister for Children; Equality; Disability; Integration and Youth:

To ask the Minister for Children; Equality; Disability; Integration and Youth to consider the National Youth Council of Ireland’s proposal of an additional investment of €9.4 million in youth services in Budget 2024; to provide more supports and activities for our young people in Donegal and across the country to meet the needs of our growing youth population; to assist these organisations in supporting the personal and social development, positive mental health and physical wellbeing of our young people; and if he will make a statement on the matter.

REPLY

I have received the Pre-Budget Submission for Budget 2024 from the NYCI and its contents have been noted.

Budget 2024 is currently being considered by Government in the context of the annual estimates process. As this is ongoing, the Deputy will appreciate that it would not be appropriate for me to comment further at this stage.

My Department’s current funding allocation in youth is €72.948 million in 2023. Of this, €46.29m is allocated to the UBU Your Place Your Space scheme with €691,313 provided to UBU organisations in Donegal.

The UBU Your Place Your Space Scheme provides funding to youth organisations who support disadvantaged, vulnerable and marginalised young people, including young people who may face particular mental health challenges. The scheme focuses on achieving the following personal and social development outcomes for young people:

1. Communication skills

2. Confidence and agency

3. Planning and problem-solving

4. Relationships

5. Creativity and imagination

6. Resilience and determination

7. Emotional intelligence

There is strong evidence showing that approaches which focus on building social and emotional capabilities can have greater long-term impact than ones that focus on directly seeking to reduce the “symptoms” of poor outcomes for young people.

I am committed to supporting this important sector, which has enormous value to the many young people involved and from a broader social and economic viewpoint.