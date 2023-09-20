Bord Gáis Energy cuts prices

Bord Gáis Energy is the latest energy supplier to cut it’s prices.

Electricity and gas prices will fall by 15.5% from 9th November.

Bord Gáis Energy customers will save around €360 a year on electricity and €270 on gas after the provider announced the move today.

Standing charges for the company’s 600,000 customers will also decrease by 15.5%.

The company is the latest energy provider to reduce its charges after Flogas announced it would be slashing its electricity, gas and standing charges by 30%.

Prepay Power, SEE Airtricity and Electric Ireland have also announced price cuts in the last few weeks.