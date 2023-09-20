Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Bord Gáis Energy cuts prices

Bord Gáis Energy is the latest energy supplier to cut it’s prices.
Electricity and gas prices will fall by 15.5% from 9th November.
Bord Gáis Energy customers will save around €360 a year on electricity and €270 on gas after the provider announced the move today.
Standing charges for the company’s 600,000 customers will also decrease by 15.5%.
The company is the latest energy provider to reduce its charges after Flogas announced it would be slashing its electricity, gas and standing charges by 30%.
Prepay Power, SEE Airtricity and Electric Ireland have also announced price cuts in the last few weeks.

