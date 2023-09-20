Council hosting drop in sessions on vacant and derelcit property refurbishment grants

Donegal County Council is hosting a number of drop in events across the county to outline supports available for the refurbishing of vacant and derelict properties.

Funding resources such as the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant Scheme, Repair and Lease Scheme and the Conservation Advice Grant Scheme are available for property owners to avail of.

Grants of up to €84,000 are available.

With dereliction an issue vastly affecting Donegal, Councillor Patrick McGowan is urging people to attend the information sessions: