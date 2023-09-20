Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Council hosting drop in sessions on vacant and derelcit property refurbishment grants

Donegal County Council is hosting a number of drop in events across the county to outline supports available for the refurbishing of vacant and derelict properties.

Funding resources such as the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant Scheme, Repair and Lease Scheme and the Conservation Advice Grant Scheme are available for property owners to avail of.

Grants of up to €84,000 are available.

With dereliction an issue vastly affecting Donegal, Councillor Patrick McGowan is urging people to attend the information sessions:

 

Ronan
Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí will be laid to rest in Derrybeg on Friday

20 September 2023
Pearse Dail Foley
Doherty expects banks to announce supports for defective block homeowners

20 September 2023
Vacant 1
Donegal County Council working to identify vacant properties

20 September 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Business Matters Ep 163 – Seán McVeigh, John T. Fries & Larissa Feeney

20 September 2023
