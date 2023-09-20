Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Doherty expects banks to announce supports for defective block homeowners

 

A Donegal TD says he expects banks will, in the coming days, announce measures to help homeowners affected by defective blocks.

However, Deputy Pearse Doherty, the Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that he doesn’t believe the measures will go far enough.

He says ultimately, there needs to be an increase in the banking levy to reflect the increased profits being made as a result of rising interest rates.

Deputy Doherty says he’s been meeting with banking representatives, and reminding them that as they hold the mortgages on many affected homes…….

