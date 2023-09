The Garda Representative Association says an internal report backs what they’ve been saying about new rosters.

A confidental internal Garda report from 2019 found that the new roster the Garda Commissioner plans to introduce isn’t fit for purpose.

It will see gardaí work six days in a row, instead of four.

President of the GRA, Brendan O’Connor, says they’ve been saying all along that it won’t work………..