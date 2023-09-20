Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Lough Mourne Water Supply hit by power outages during storm

Uisce Éireann is working to restore normal water supply to homes and businesses served by the Lough Mourne Public Water Supply Scheme following multiple power cuts at the Meencrumlin Water Treatment Plant due to last night’s storm.

As a result, water production at the treatment plant is impacted and the plant is running under generator power.

Crews are on the ground working to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers.

In the meantime, customers in Ballybofey and Stranorlar, Glenfin, Liscooley Group Water Scheme, Rossgier to Porthall and Rossgier to Cavan Hill and customers served by the Tievebrack, Ballynacor and Gleneely/Lismullaghduff Reservoirs may experience reduced water pressure and/ or water outages today.

Paul Kilcoyne, Operations Lead for Uisce Éireann say’s it’s  expected that normal power will be restored today, after which it will take time for the network to refill and normal supply to return to all customers.

