Number of TDs at Ploughing Championships “reflects government priorities” – Early

An Inshore Fishers representative on Donegal County Council’s Fisheries Committee says the number of ministers and TDs visiting the Ploughing Championships this week reflects the gap between the farming and fishing sectors in successive government’s list of priorities.

Aranmore Island based Jerry Early says there’s been a lack of cohesion since Ireland joined the EU, and the fishing sector has consistently been the sacrificial lamb when a deal had to be done.

He says that gap between the sectors is very clear this week………….