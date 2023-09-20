Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

After a look at the papers a listener explains why he’s not surprised that there are doubts over the future of the Derry to Liverpool service, we have details of the Laura Brennan HPV Catch-up vaccine programme and Jerry Early wants as much Government interest in the fishing industry as their is in farming:

We have a chat to The Murder Capital and hear two tracks from the band that’s making huge waves in the music scene. Pearse Doherty TD explains his party’s argument for mortgage interest relief and Ken and James join Greg about their ongoing recovery from alcoholism and a special event taking place in Letterkenny this weekend:

We continue the conversation with Ken and James and then it is time for ‘Business Matters’ with Ciaran. We finish off with news of a gaming workshop for 12 to 16 year-olds in Carndonagh:

