Irish language broadcaster Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí will be laid to rest in Donegal on Friday.

The former Raidió na Gaeltachta presenter’s funeral mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church in Derrybeg.

He died at his home in Gaoth Dobhair yesterday at the age of 53.

Mr. Mac Aodha Bhuí was best-known for his Ronan Beo programme which ran for 13 years.

President Michael D Higgins has said “liveliness and exuberance were the hallmarks of his broadcasting style”.

Pic- Ronan Beo Facebok Page