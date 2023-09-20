Warning issued after life saving water safety equipment damaged in Strabane

A warning has been issued after life saving water safety equipment was damaged in Strabane.

Over the weekend, throw-lines were vandalised and thrown into the water at Strabane Canal.

The Derry & Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership is reminding people of the potentially fatal consequences of misusing life-saving equipment at waterways across the district.

Chair of Derry & Strabane PCSP, Councillor Sandra Duffy, says causing damage to such an important piece of equipment is unacceptable and shows a total disregard for the safety of the local community.