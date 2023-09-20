Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Warning issued after life saving water safety equipment damaged in Strabane

A warning has been issued after life saving water safety equipment was damaged in Strabane.

Over the weekend, throw-lines were vandalised and thrown into the water at Strabane Canal.

The Derry & Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership is reminding people of the potentially fatal consequences of misusing life-saving equipment at waterways across the district.

Chair of Derry & Strabane PCSP, Councillor Sandra Duffy, says causing damage to such an important piece of equipment is unacceptable and shows a total disregard for the safety of the local community.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ronan
News, Top Stories

Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí will be laid to rest in Derrybeg on Friday

20 September 2023
Pearse Dail Foley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty expects banks to announce supports for defective block homeowners

20 September 2023
Vacant 1
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council working to identify vacant properties

20 September 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
News, Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 163 – Seán McVeigh, John T. Fries & Larissa Feeney

20 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Ronan
News, Top Stories

Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí will be laid to rest in Derrybeg on Friday

20 September 2023
Pearse Dail Foley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty expects banks to announce supports for defective block homeowners

20 September 2023
Vacant 1
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council working to identify vacant properties

20 September 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
News, Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 163 – Seán McVeigh, John T. Fries & Larissa Feeney

20 September 2023
gerry early
News, Audio, Top Stories

Number of TDs at Ploughing Championships “reflects government priorities” – Early

20 September 2023
GRA Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

GRA President says internal garda report backs their rosters stance

20 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube