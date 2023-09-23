Cowan on target in big Dergview win as Institute’s game is abandoned

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan struck twice for Dergview as the Tyrone side thumped bottom of the table Knockbreda 5-0 in the Northern Ireland Championship.

Cowan got two second half goals after another former Harps player Jamie Browne had bagged a brace in the first half. Padraig Lynch got the fifth in the 85th minute. Knockbreda had a man sent off in injury time.

Meanwhile, Institute’s game against Annagh United was abandoned in the second half due to an injury to an Annagh player. ‘Stute were leading 1-0 at the time.