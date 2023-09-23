Darragh Kelly goes 5-0 in Bellator

Darragh Kelly’s winning streak in Bellator continues, as he scores a stoppage win in the third round at the 3Arena, Dublin.

Darragh overcame Dutchman Jelle Zeegers in a featherweight contest to go 5-0.

The Moville mauler adds to his clean record with speculation on the Bellator promotion collapsing, Kelly will be looking to fight outside of Ireland over the next year.