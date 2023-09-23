Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Donegal Junior Saturday League soccer results round-up

Results from the three divisions in the Saturday League.

Saturday 23rd September, 2023
Glencar Inn Saturday D1
Cappry Rovers 0 vs 4 Glencar Celtic
Donegal Town 1 vs 2 Arranmore United
Glenea United 1 vs 5 Oldtown Celtic
Kildrum Tigers 2 vs 2 St Catherines FC Reserves
Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 3 vs 1 Strand Rovers
Old Orchard Saturday D2
Drumbar United 1 vs 2 Ballybofey United
Drumoghill Res 3 vs 5 Milford United
Dunlewey Celtic 5 vs 2 Copany Rovers
Ramelton Mariners 3 vs 0 Castlefin Celtic
Finn Travel Saturday D3
Fanad United 0 vs 3 Letterkenny Rovers
Lagan Harps 3 vs 0 Gweedor
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Two PSNI officers hospitalised after substance exposure

23 September 2023
healthy food
News, Audio, Top Stories

Annual grocery price inflation drops for third month in a row

23 September 2023
Speeding 1
News, Top Stories

Number of Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issued in Buncrana last night

23 September 2023
patrickmcgowan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local councillor welcomes confirmation of new pump station for Stranorlar

23 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Two PSNI officers hospitalised after substance exposure

23 September 2023
healthy food
News, Audio, Top Stories

Annual grocery price inflation drops for third month in a row

23 September 2023
Speeding 1
News, Top Stories

Number of Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issued in Buncrana last night

23 September 2023
patrickmcgowan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local councillor welcomes confirmation of new pump station for Stranorlar

23 September 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE and Children’s Health Ireland apologise for distress experienced by children at Temple Street Hospital

23 September 2023
Helen McEntee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister requests review of security for politicians and staff around Leinster House

23 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube