Donegal Junior Saturday League soccer results round-up

Results from the three divisions in the Saturday League.

Glencar Inn Saturday D1 Cappry Rovers 0 vs 4 Glencar Celtic Donegal Town 1 vs 2 Arranmore United Glenea United 1 vs 5 Oldtown Celtic Kildrum Tigers 2 vs 2 St Catherines FC Reserves Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 3 vs 1 Strand Rovers Old Orchard Saturday D2 Drumbar United 1 vs 2 Ballybofey United Drumoghill Res 3 vs 5 Milford United Dunlewey Celtic 5 vs 2 Copany Rovers Ramelton Mariners 3 vs 0 Castlefin Celtic Finn Travel Saturday D3 Fanad United 0 vs 3 Letterkenny Rovers Lagan Harps 3 vs 0 Gweedor