Donegal Junior Saturday League soccer results round-up

Results from the three divisions in the Saturday League.
|Saturday 23rd September, 2023
|Glencar Inn Saturday D1
|Cappry Rovers
|0
|vs
|4
|Glencar Celtic
|Donegal Town
|1
|vs
|2
|Arranmore United
|Glenea United
|1
|vs
|5
|Oldtown Celtic
|Kildrum Tigers
|2
|vs
|2
|St Catherines FC Reserves
|Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves
|3
|vs
|1
|Strand Rovers
|Old Orchard Saturday D2
|Drumbar United
|1
|vs
|2
|Ballybofey United
|Drumoghill Res
|3
|vs
|5
|Milford United
|Dunlewey Celtic
|5
|vs
|2
|Copany Rovers
|Ramelton Mariners
|3
|vs
|0
|Castlefin Celtic
|Finn Travel Saturday D3
|Fanad United
|0
|vs
|3
|Letterkenny Rovers
|Lagan Harps
|3
|vs
|0
|Gweedor