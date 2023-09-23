Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Glenswilly too strong for Glenfin as they book place in quarter-finals

Glenswilly advanced to the quarter-finals of the Donegal Senior Football Championship as they overcame Glenfin by 1-16 0-10 at O’Donnell Park.

Leading by 1-7 to 0-2 at half-time, Glenswilly were always in command in this preliminary quarter-final clash.

Donal Gallagher got the goal for Glenswilly.

Glenfin scored three points in a row at the start of the second half but their brief revival was soon snuffed out as Glenswilly picked things up and went on to record a comfortable nine point win.

Ryan Ferry reports for Highland Radio Sport..

