Derry City suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sligo Rovers last night at the Showgrounds.

Ramelton native Ronan Boyce was sent off in the second half after a second yellow card on his 100th game under Ruaidhrí Higgins.

Shortly after the sending off The Bit O’Red scored through substitute Stefan Radosavljevic.

After the match The Candystripes boss was disappointed with his side level of performance after defeat to Sligo Rovers..