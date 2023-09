Joshua Magee, from Donegal, and Paul Reynolds (pictured above) will face number one seeds Nyl Yakura and Adam Dong in the semi-final of the Peru International Challenge later today.

In the quarter-finals, they overcame Jose Guevara and Diego Mini of Peru, 21-14, 21-14.

Meanwhile, Donegal’s Rachael Darragh lost out in her quarter-final as she was beaten 21-8, 21-14 by Keisha Fatimah Az Zahra of Azerbaijan.