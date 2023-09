Malin proved to be too strong for Bundoran as they emerged victorious by 2-9 to 0-10 in their Donegal Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final meeting in Killygordon.

The Inishowen side led by 2-6 to 0-4 at the break with their goals from Daniel Houghton and Brendan McLaughlin.

The south Donegal outfit tried to lift their game in the second half, but Malin were never in danger of losing the game and in the end had a five point margin of victory.