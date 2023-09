Ardara booked their place in the quarter final’s of the Donegal Senior Football Championship, after beating Cloughaneely in O’Donnell Park on Saturday evening.

After full time it ended Ardara 2-13 Cloughaneely 0-10.

Ryan Ferry got the reaction of Ardara manager Damien Devaney after the match, and he was happy with his players today, saying “some big performances there from the boys”..