2,571 Donegal students to get their Junior Cycle results today

A record number of Junior Cycle students will collect their results today.

70, 727 students sat the exam this year, and can get their results in school this morning or online from 4pm.

It’s the first time that the number of candidates sitting the Junior Cycle exams or any of its predecessors – the Junior Cert or Inter Cert – has exceeded 70 thousand candidates.

2,571 students sat the exams in Donegal, 1,316 boys and 1,255 girls.

Josepha Madigan, Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion, is encouraging students not to stress over the results………….

