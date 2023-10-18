Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Brendan Devenney to host second charity ball

Brendan Devenney, presenter of the DL Debate on Highland Radio, pictured at the launch of his charity ball with family and friends. Included are Stephen Cassidy, Brendan Kilcoyne, Aidan Cannon, his wife Treasa, sister, Arlene, and sons Matthew, Lúcás and Senán.

The Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny is the venue for the second charity ball being organised by former Donegal footballer, Brendan Devenney, on Friday, November 24th.

“DV’s Charity Ball” was previously held two years ago and raised €24,000 for three charities – Plan International Ireland, Cancer Care West, and Focus Ireland.

The benefitting charities from next month’s event will be Plan International, Donegal Hospice and Epilepsy Ireland.

Speaking at the launch of the fundraiser on Monday night, Brendan said that almost half of the tables had already been sold.

“Due to the success of the charity ball back in November 2021, Plan was able to sponsor 21 children and make and lasting difference to their lives,” commented the former St Eunan’s sharpshooter who presents the DL Debate on Highland Radio.

“It’s going to be a night that will feature well-known names from the world of sport and entertainment, along with live music and a DJ. So, it’s going to be a laid-back night with plenty of crack. We’ll also have an auction and spot prizes. The evening will kick off with a drinks reception, with a four-course meal to follow,” he added.

Plan International work tirelessly on girls’ rights and equality in the most disadvantaged and marginalised communities and regions of the world. Plan also facilitates the sponsoring boys and girls to give them education, a future with hope and at the same time helping their entire community.

Brendan travelled to Togo in June in his capacity as an ambassador with Plan to meet some of the children he sponsors. The trip was sponsored by Terry McEniff of the Mount Errigal Hotel, Ciaran Brogan from Sister Sara’s and Kieran Keaveney of the 5th & Mad Restaurant in New York. The visit was brilliantly captured on film by the well-known Glenties cameraman, Brendan ‘Bradas’ O’Donnell, who accompanied Brendan on the trip. Plan was also represented on the visit to Togo by head of fundraising and communication, Carole Wickham.

“Carole was absolutely brilliant on the trip. She set the whole thing up – myself and ‘Bradas’ would have not got to far without her,” Brendan quipped.

“It was great to make the journey to Togo and actually see firsthand the work that Plan is doing,” he said.

“I started helping out with Plan in 2018 by sponsoring children myself and then I wanted to help the charity itself in some way. I’d fast a day and sponsor a child and showed ways of how 22 euros could be saved in a month and used to sponsor a child.

“I suppose it’s all about finding ways in your life to make small sacrifices over the course of the month that would save the 22 euro and change a life. In making a small sacrifice, a really big difference can be made in young people’s lives. And as I witnessed, the whole community gets a great lift from the sponsorship,” he added.

Brendan’s father, Paddy, passed away on September 21st last year. The following day, Brendan’s sister, Margaret, died suddenly.

“In some way, the motivation to keep the charity work going is to honour their memory, because my father and Margaret were two people who were always so giving of their time and their help.

“The aim of the charity ball is to raise money for three worthy charities. I’m hoping more people will commit to Plan. I’ve seen what they do. We’ve got to help communities grow and develop and the world becomes a better place as a result,” he said.

“We have also chosen Donegal Hospice and Epilepsy Ireland to benefit from the ball. Donegal Hospice is such an important service to have in our county, while Epilepsy Ireland is doing great work. It’s estimated that Over 45,000 people in Ireland have epilepsy, meaning it is one of the most common neurological conditions in the country,” Brendan added.

Tickets are priced €75, with tables of 10 priced €750. Tickets can be purchased through Highland Radio, The Arch Complex in Letterkenny, Sister Sara’s in Letterkenny, and the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny. Tickets can also be booked over the phone from the Mount Errigal tel. 074-91 22700.

Those wishing to donate to the fundraiser via the GoFundMe page can do so by clicking on the following link:

https://gofund.me/1bdac5a7

Brendan Devenney pictured with the three girls he sponsors through Plan International during his trip to Togo in June
