Donegal County Council is to press the OPW to extend the visiting season at the Newmills Corn and Flax Mill.

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly told a recent meeting of Letterkenny Milford MD that there is huge untapped potential at the site, but Minister Patrick O’Donovan has made it clear that more funding will not be made available until footfall increases.

Cllr Kelly says the best way to ensure that is to extend the season, and that should happen from next year: