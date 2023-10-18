Cross border appeal issued as Burnfoot teenager is now missing for eight weeks

A cross border appeal has been issued in relation to a 14 year old boy who’s been missing from Inishowen for eight weeks.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal and seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Steven Boyle, who has been missing from Burnfoot since the 22nd of August.

Steven is described as approximately 5’6 in height, of medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Steven was wearing when he went missing.

Gardaí are concerned for Steven’s welfare, and at the request of gardai, the PSNI has also issued an appeal this morning.