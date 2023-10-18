Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Cross border appeal issued as Burnfoot teenager is now missing for eight weeks

A cross border appeal has been issued in relation to a 14 year old boy who’s been missing from Inishowen for eight weeks.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal and seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Steven Boyle, who has been missing from Burnfoot since the 22nd of August.

Steven is described as approximately 5’6 in height, of medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Steven was wearing when he went missing.

Gardaí are concerned for Steven’s welfare, and at the request of gardai, the PSNI has also issued an appeal this morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Learner Driver
News

Rural Independent TDs demand action on ling driving test waiting times

18 October 2023
Steven Boyle, 14 Years
News, Top Stories

Cross border appeal issued as Burnfoot teenager is now missing for eight weeks

18 October 2023
junior cycle
News, Audio, Top Stories

2,571 Donegal students to get their Junior Cycle results today

18 October 2023
joemcdail
News, Audio, Top Stories

McHugh urges government to implement four recommendations made by Donegal Special Needs Parents Association

18 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Learner Driver
News

Rural Independent TDs demand action on ling driving test waiting times

18 October 2023
Steven Boyle, 14 Years
News, Top Stories

Cross border appeal issued as Burnfoot teenager is now missing for eight weeks

18 October 2023
junior cycle
News, Audio, Top Stories

2,571 Donegal students to get their Junior Cycle results today

18 October 2023
joemcdail
News, Audio, Top Stories

McHugh urges government to implement four recommendations made by Donegal Special Needs Parents Association

18 October 2023
native oysters
News, Top Stories

Foyle Native Oyster Fishery suspended until February

18 October 2023
kfologo
News, Top Stories

Seán O’Donoghue to retire after 23 years at the helm

18 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube