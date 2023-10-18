Donegal to get two new fire appliances under government funding

The Donegal County Council has been granted funding for two new fire appliances under government funding.

The Minister for Local Government, Darragh O’Brien, has announced a national awarding of almost €21 million to equip Local Authority Fire and Rescue Services.

It will be used for 40 new ‘Class B’ fire appliances across Ireland.

These are the first appliances mobilised to all incidents and generally carry 1,800 litres of water, have a main pump built in and carry equipment including a selection of hoses, ladders, breathing apparatus equipment, hydraulic cutting equipment, chimney fire equipment and first aid equipment.