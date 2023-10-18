Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal to get two new fire appliances under government funding

The Donegal County Council has been granted funding for two new fire appliances under government funding.

The Minister for  Local Government, Darragh O’Brien, has announced a national awarding of almost €21 million to equip Local Authority Fire and Rescue Services.

It will be used for 40 new ‘Class B’ fire appliances across Ireland.

These are the first appliances mobilised to all incidents and generally carry 1,800 litres of water, have a main pump built in and carry equipment including a selection of hoses, ladders, breathing apparatus equipment, hydraulic cutting equipment, chimney fire equipment and first aid equipment.

 

Top Stories

Fire service
News, Top Stories

Donegal to get two new fire appliances under government funding

18 October 2023
derry fire dog
News, Top Stories

Family overjoyed to be reunited with beloved dog after Derry fire

18 October 2023
Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Fein calls for public timeline for Nationals Children’s Hospital

18 October 2023
NewmillsCorn_AndFlax_Mills
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call to further extend visiting season at Newmills Corn and Flax Mill

18 October 2023
