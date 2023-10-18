Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Driver caught speeding outside primary school

Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit were enforcing traffic calming measures outside Dunkineely National School yesterday.
A fixed charge penalty notice was issued  to a motorist who was travelling at 84KPH in a 60KPH Zone on approach to the school.
Gardaí are appealing for drivers to slow down when approaching a school and to expect the unexpected at all times.
They also ask parents to not park illegally when doing School drop offs or pick ups as well as follow school traffic management plans that may be in place. 
