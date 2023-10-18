Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Erin McLaughlin called up to ROI Women’s squad

Inishowen’s Erin McLaughlin has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the Nations League double header with Albania.

The in-form midfielder last week helped Peamount United win the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division title with two games still to play.

McLaughlin joins fellow Donegal players Tyler Toland and Amber Barrett in Eileen Gleeson’s 26 player squad but Roma McLaughlin is among the injured party.

Sinead Farrelly is back after missing the wins over Northern Ireland and Hungary due to a back issue.

Injuries have ruled out Niamh Fahey, Aoife Mannion, Claire Walsh, Tara O’Hanlon, Ruesha Littlejohn, Jess Ziu and Leanne Kiernan.

The Girls in Green face Albania at Tallaght Stadium on October 27th before the return game in Shkoder on October 31st.

IRELAND WNT SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)
Defenders: Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Claire O’Riordan (Standard Liege), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Everton)
Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Sinead Farrelly (NJ/NY Gotham), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Heather Payne (Everton), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham United)
Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Abbie Larkin (Glasgow City), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Emily Whelan (Glasgow City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

