Foyle Native Oyster Fishery suspended until February

The Loughs Agency has made the decision to suspend the Native Oyster Fishery in the Foyle.

The closure coming into effect at 6am this coming Tuesday and will remain in place until 6pm, on February 29th 2014.

The three month closure was the result of the latest stock assessment data, gathered on an annual basis.

The findings highlighted the need to prioritise conservation.

Sharon McMahon, Loughs Agency CEO, said the decision was not made lightly but one that was deemed essential to ensure the continued conservation of oyster stocks.

She added that they are fully aware of the impact this suspension will have on the native oyster fishery stakeholders in relation to the fishing of oysters in Lough Foyle, but a science led approach must be made for the future sustainability of the oyster population.