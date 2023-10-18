Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

McHugh urges government to implement four recommendations made by Donegal Special Needs Parents Association

The vacancy rate in Children’s Disability Network Teams stands at 56% at the moment.

That figure was presented by the HSE to a meeting with public representatives and parents in Donegal this week, with Deputy Joe McHugh going on to raise the issue in the Dail chamber last night.

Deputy McHugh told Minister Anne Rabbitte the parents presented the meeting with four proposals which they said would improve the situation in the short term.

He urged the government to move on them as quickly as possible……………

 

You can her the full discussion between Deputy McHugh and Minister Anne Rabbitte here-

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

joemcdail
News

McHugh urges government to implement four recommendations made by Donegal Special Needs Parents Association

18 October 2023
Oyster
News, Top Stories

Foyle Native Oyster Fishery suspended until February

18 October 2023
kfologo
News, Top Stories

Seán O’Donoghue to retire after 23 years at the helm

18 October 2023
millbridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

Close shave between car and buggy leads to safety calls in Buncrana

18 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

joemcdail
News

McHugh urges government to implement four recommendations made by Donegal Special Needs Parents Association

18 October 2023
Oyster
News, Top Stories

Foyle Native Oyster Fishery suspended until February

18 October 2023
kfologo
News, Top Stories

Seán O’Donoghue to retire after 23 years at the helm

18 October 2023
millbridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

Close shave between car and buggy leads to safety calls in Buncrana

18 October 2023
podpearse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Fein defer Dail discussion on LUH because the health minister wasn’t present

17 October 2023
weather warning 171023
News, Top Stories

Yellow weather warning in place for Donegal

17 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube