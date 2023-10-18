McHugh urges government to implement four recommendations made by Donegal Special Needs Parents Association

The vacancy rate in Children’s Disability Network Teams stands at 56% at the moment.

That figure was presented by the HSE to a meeting with public representatives and parents in Donegal this week, with Deputy Joe McHugh going on to raise the issue in the Dail chamber last night.

Deputy McHugh told Minister Anne Rabbitte the parents presented the meeting with four proposals which they said would improve the situation in the short term.

He urged the government to move on them as quickly as possible……………

