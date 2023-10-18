Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday October 18th

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday October 18th

Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday October 18th

18 October 2023
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
Water outage notice for Carrigart are surrounding areas

18 October 2023
Fire service
Donegal to get two new fire appliances under government funding

18 October 2023
derry fire dog
Family overjoyed to be reunited with beloved dog after Derry fire

18 October 2023
