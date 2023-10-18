Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



In this hour we report live from Letterkenny as its the first morning of traffic since the new traffic light system for the Polestar Roundabout was switched on. We also hear calls for early intervention services for ‘non resident’ fathers:

Anthea Langelan, the mother of missing Cian, renews an appeal for information. We discuss the 50 year anniversary celebrations for Letterkenny Rugby Club and there is live music from The Notionz:

There’s safety concerns over the Mill Bridge in Buncrana while ‘Wellness Wednesday’ focuses on calls for HRT to be free for women going through Menapause. There’s further discussion on the arrival of Asylum Seekers in Buncrana, Ciaran is on for his final Business Matters preview and students from St Safan’s NS are in to plug a tractor run on Sunday: