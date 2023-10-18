Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

In this hour we report live from Letterkenny as its the first morning of traffic since the new traffic light system for the Polestar Roundabout was switched on. We also hear calls for early intervention services for ‘non resident’ fathers:

Anthea Langelan, the mother of missing Cian, renews an appeal for information. We discuss the 50 year anniversary celebrations for Letterkenny Rugby Club and there is live music from The Notionz:

There’s safety concerns over the Mill Bridge in Buncrana while ‘Wellness Wednesday’ focuses on calls for HRT to be free for women going through Menapause. There’s further discussion on the arrival of Asylum Seekers in Buncrana, Ciaran is on for his final Business Matters preview and students from St Safan’s NS are in to plug a tractor run on Sunday:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Fein calls for public timeline for Nationals Children’s Hospital

18 October 2023
NewmillsCorn_AndFlax_Mills
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call to further extend visiting season at Newmills Corn and Flax Mill

18 October 2023
cso mean pay
News, Top Stories

Border region ranks lowest in mean and median hourly pay

18 October 2023
dunkineelynsguard
News, Top Stories

Driver caught speeding outside primary school

18 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Fein calls for public timeline for Nationals Children’s Hospital

18 October 2023
NewmillsCorn_AndFlax_Mills
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call to further extend visiting season at Newmills Corn and Flax Mill

18 October 2023
cso mean pay
News, Top Stories

Border region ranks lowest in mean and median hourly pay

18 October 2023
dunkineelynsguard
News, Top Stories

Driver caught speeding outside primary school

18 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 October 2023
macsharry dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Marc MacSharry will not contest the next General Election

18 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube