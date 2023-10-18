Seán O’Donoghue to retire after 23 years at the helm

Seán O’Donoghue, chairman of the of the board of the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation is set to retire at the end of this year.

Mr. O’Donoghue has held the position for 23 years, as part of a total of 43 years in the fishing industry as a whole.

His successor is to be announced next month.

Press Release:

Seán O’Donoghue to step down after 23 years at the helm

The chairman of the board of the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation has announced that long-serving CEO, Seán O’Donoghue is to retire at the end of the year after more than two decades of tireless and unparalleled service to the industry.

Ciarán Doherty said that Seán O’Donoghue has left a remarkable legacy and navigated a series of challenges and hurdles that few could have anticipated when he took over in 2000.

“Seán has spent a total of 43 years working in fisheries and there are few if any, who have the level of knowledge, experience and competency around an industry which plays such a key role in our economy and indeed for those of us in coastal communities, our daily lives.

“We are fortunate to have had him steer the KFO through countless and often-tense negotiations and of course the defining moment of a generation, Brexit and the ramifications which it has had for Irish fisheries,” stated the chairman.

Commenting, Seán O’Donoghue said: “I’ve been privileged to work with many excellent people who have been fiercely committed to the betterment of Irish fisheries. That involves leaving the industry in a better place than where we found it and I believe that through our work on more sustainable fisheries, reducing our carbon footprint while simultaneously fighting the corner of our phenomenal fishermen, we’ve achieved that.

“I think there’s an appreciation of the changing dynamic of fisheries. We have had to adapt, pivot and modernise and we are currently on that journey with typical zeal and determination. Brexit caused untold angst and strife but if there’s one thing about all those associated with Irish fisheries, there’s a pride and a resilience which always shines through.”

Seán O’Donoghue leaves his position on December 31st 2023 with an announcement to be made on his successor next month.