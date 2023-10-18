Shock UK Athletics departure for Stephen Maguire

Paula Dunn has been appointed interim head coach at UK Athletics following the suprise departure of Stephen Maguire.

U-K-A announced yesterday that Strabane native Maguire had left his position as technical director, less than two months after overseeing a very successful World Championships in Budapest, with the British team equalling their best ever medal tally.

Maguire was only 16 months into the job but it’s reported disagreements over financing of teams and support is understood to have led to the County Tyrone man’s shock sacking.

Women’s national 100m and 200m record holder, Dina Asher‑Smith has called on UKA to explain what she says is an “incredibly short-sighted decision” on releasing Maguire of his duties.

Former sprinter Dunn will lead the performance programme through next year’s Olympics and Paralympics in Paris.