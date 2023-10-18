Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Shock UK Athletics departure for Stephen Maguire

Paula Dunn has been appointed interim head coach at UK Athletics following the suprise departure of Stephen Maguire.

U-K-A announced yesterday that Strabane native Maguire had left his position as technical director, less than two months after overseeing a very successful World Championships in Budapest, with the British team equalling their best ever medal tally.

Maguire was only 16 months into the job but it’s reported disagreements over financing of teams and support is understood to have led to the County Tyrone man’s shock sacking.

Women’s national 100m and 200m record holder, Dina Asher‑Smith has called on UKA to explain what she says is an “incredibly short-sighted decision” on releasing Maguire of his duties.

Former sprinter Dunn will lead the performance programme through next year’s Olympics and Paralympics in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Fein calls for public timeline for Nationals Children’s Hospital

18 October 2023
NewmillsCorn_AndFlax_Mills
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call to further extend visiting season at Newmills Corn and Flax Mill

18 October 2023
cso mean pay
News, Top Stories

Border region ranks lowest in mean and median hourly pay

18 October 2023
dunkineelynsguard
News, Top Stories

Driver caught speeding outside primary school

18 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Fein calls for public timeline for Nationals Children’s Hospital

18 October 2023
NewmillsCorn_AndFlax_Mills
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call to further extend visiting season at Newmills Corn and Flax Mill

18 October 2023
cso mean pay
News, Top Stories

Border region ranks lowest in mean and median hourly pay

18 October 2023
dunkineelynsguard
News, Top Stories

Driver caught speeding outside primary school

18 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 October 2023
macsharry dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Marc MacSharry will not contest the next General Election

18 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube