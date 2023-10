Sinn Fein’s Health Spokesperson says the Government must make the timeline for the opening of the Nationals Children’s Hospital public.

It’s understood it may not open now until the Spring or Summer of 2025.

The board tasked with delivering the new hospital will “provide guidance” on the timeline for the delivery of the long-awaited facility when it appears before the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee tomorrow.

TD David Cullinane says the public deserve to know when it’ll open: