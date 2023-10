Residents and businesses are warned of a water supply disruption to Aughalatty, Carrigart, Kinnelargy, Island Roy, Umlagh, Mulroy, Carrick and Cranford while works are in place to fix a burst water main.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works which are to finish at 8 o’clock this evening,

Uisce Eireann do recommend that an allowance of up to 3 hours after the estimated restoration time is made to allow supplies to return.