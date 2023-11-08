9.030 people on the Live Register in Donegal last month

There were 9,030 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of last month, down 4% on the 9,488 signing on at the end of October 2022.

The numbers rose in three of the county’s social welfare offices, and fell in the other six.

The steepest rise was recorded in Ballyshannon, with 1,100 people signing on, a rise of 6%. There were 537 on the register in Donegal Town, up 2%, while Letterkenny recorded a marginal increase, with 2,503 people signing on, a rise of just under 1%.

The sharpest fall was recorded in Buncrana with 1,590 on the register there, down 11%. Ballybofey’s total of 1,082 represented a fall of 9%, while there were 548 people signing on in Donegal Town, down 8%.

Both Dungloe and Killybegs recorded falls of 7%, with totals of 1,112 and 558 respectively.