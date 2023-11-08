Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
9.030 people on the Live Register in Donegal last month

There were 9,030 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of last month, down 4% on the 9,488 signing on at the end of October 2022.

The numbers rose in three of the county’s social welfare offices, and fell in the other six.

The steepest rise was recorded in Ballyshannon, with 1,100 people signing on, a rise of 6%. There were 537 on the register in Donegal Town, up 2%, while Letterkenny recorded a marginal increase, with 2,503 people signing on, a rise of just under 1%.

The sharpest fall was recorded in Buncrana with 1,590 on the register there, down 11%. Ballybofey’s total of 1,082 represented a fall of 9%, while there were 548 people signing on in Donegal Town, down 8%.

Both Dungloe and Killybegs recorded falls of 7%, with totals of 1,112 and 558 respectively.

Top Stories

Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bill to ban sale of vapes to children coming before Dail today

8 November 2023
Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Harley pictured with Connie Gallagher (Bryson Recycling), Cynthia Furey and Doreen Sheridan Kennedy (Letterkenny Rotary) at the launch of the School Bikes for Africa. (NW Newspix)
News

Letterkenny Rotary Club launches Annual School Bikes Africa Appeal

8 November 2023
Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle says pay and conditions must be improved for home care workers

8 November 2023
Donegal Rape Crisis Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rape prevention starts with education – Donegal Rape Crisis Centre

8 November 2023
